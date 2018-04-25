How to save yourself from the unexpected incident in Forex market

When it comes to currency trading profession, it’s very clear to the traders that they have to deal with many unwanted incidents. You might have extensive knowledge of the financial industry but this will not help you to save your investment from the wild swings of the price movement. For instance, many retail traders in the United Kingdom have lost their entire trading capital during the Brexit event. Some of them have a huge account in their trading account. Do you know why they have lost their investment? They didn’t use precise stop loss and all of a sudden the Great Britain Pound crashed in the global market. Those who have used stop loss also incurred heavy slippage. However, they were not completely wiped out. You need to consider some very important elements to save your investment from such incidents. Let’s learn more.

Trade with a reputed broker

Choosing a professional broker is very crucial to your trading success. You might have very little knowledge of this trading industry yet you should consider a professional brokerage firm like Saxo. They have little bit higher fees but they will ensure your fund safety. When you think trading as your full-time business, you have to ensure professional trading environment. Stop trading the market with the low-class broker since it might l ruin your investment within a fraction of a second. You can also do some online search to find a reliable broker. Read the reviews of other traders before investing your money. Some brokers often go for paid reviews. So you must be careful while reading the reviews. If the review sounds too good to be true, do some in-depth analysis to find the actual answer. And don’t invest a huge amount of money in your first deposit. Trade with them for a couple of months and rate their overall performance.

Trade with low leverage

Leverage trading is one of the major cause of losing money in trading CFDs. You should open a trading account with low leverage so that you don’t have to trade with a big lot. Some retail traders might say that they will manage their running trades in an efficient way but things are not all simple. You might be following all the rules of investment industry yet after losing a few trades you might lose your temper. So it’s always better to trade the market with low leverage. In fact, the majority of the professional brokers will give you very low leverage since it’s the best way to protect client’s funds. Stop trading the market with big position size since no one knows what will happen in near future. Try to save your investment by following the conservative way of trading.

Learn more about the associated risk in Forex trading

More than 90% of the traders are losing money in Forex market. This is not a place to show your emotions. You can be a very successful businessman but this doesn’t imply to your trading profession. You have to learn more about the associated risk in currency trading. The retail traders should never risk more than1% of their investment. It’s true it will reduce the profit factor significantly but it will also save them from losing their investment. You have to understand the unpredictable nature of this market. Based on your technical and fundamental knowledge, you should execute orders with précised stop loss and take profit level.

Stop following other people advice

The new traders are looking to become a millionaire. They subscribe to the online signal service provider without assessing their track record. You have to stop investing money in Forex signals and EAs. The manual trading system is the best way to keep your funds safe from this complex industry. If needed, invest money in trading education and you will see the positive reflection of it.