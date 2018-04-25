Riyaz Hassanali Is An Expert Cosmetic Surgeon Offering Best Treatment Procedures for Patients

Everyone likes to look and feel beautiful but only a few are blessed with good features and natural beauty. But this doesn’t mean that you have to compromise with your looks as you can now undergo cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures to augment your looks just like your desired to appear. Riyaz Hassanali is an expert cosmetic surgeon who has done his medical education from the Buffalo School of Medicine at the State University of New York followed by a fellowship in cosmetic surgery along with Thomas Alt, M.D who was a world leader in hair restorative surgery. Dr. Riyaz Hassanali who was also the founder of the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Centre offers a range of cosmetic procedures from hair transplants to liposuctions to meet the requirements of the patients in affordable costs. You can visit the centre for any of the cosmetic treatments like whether you require chemical peels, lip augmentations, liposuction, hair transplantation, fillers, cosmetic wrinkles correction and many more that are done under the expert eyes of Riyaz Hassanali to enhance your beauty and looks beyond your imagination.

Riyaz Hassanali with his medical artistry and experience can easily transform the look of his patients making them look youthful and confident in life. He is an expert in offering treatments like Botox, Dysport, Perlane, Restylane, Xeomin, hair transplant, liposuction to name a few with patients requesting for his services from across the world like Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Canada and also from the Middle East. He has a reputed client list of celebrities and royal families seeking his advice and consultation to improve their appearances. Dr Riyaz Hassanali also uses his skills to help people in war torn cities through his cosmetic surgeries. Dr Riyaz Hassanali was very much passionate in helping his clients look better with cosmetic procedures, fillers and neurotoxins that help a great deal in enhancing one’s beauty and looks. He is also an expert in hair transplantation helping both men and women above the age of 22 years and suffering with moderate hair loss.

During the initial consultation the patients are briefed about the available procedures for their condition and on their approval the treatment is started to achieve the best possible results within the specified time promised to the patient. Care is taken that there are no side effects with the cosmetic procedures offered at the advanced cosmetic surgery center. The testimonials speak about the satisfaction and confidence of the clients in Dr. Riyaz Hassanali cosmetic treatments.

Riyaz hassanali is one of the best Dermatologist in Williamsville, NY. He has experience in treating several conditions such as hair loss, acne, wrinkles, scars, Restylane, Perlane, Juvederm, Fat Transplant and many more at nominal prices. For more details, please do visit us online at http://www.riyazhassanali.com/

Address:

1000 Youngs Road Suite 103

Williamsville

New York

14221

(716) 626-1593