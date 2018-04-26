Revel Rey’s Online Shop Makes it Easy for Shoppers to Mix-and-Match Bikinis

Revel Rey’s swimsuit collection features a variety of unique prints, colors, and styles that shoppers can conveniently mix or match.

[CAPITOL HILL, 4/26/2018] — Mixing and matching bikinis can be a struggle for some women due to the many rules about prints. Revel Rey’s online store helps them see what certain prints look like against other prints in its bold line of mix-and-match bikinis.

Bikini Tops and Bottoms

As a funky and bold swimwear brand, Revel Rey offers a wide array of bikinis that women will find very easy to combine. Shoppers can click on various tops and match or mix them with a range of bikini bottoms.

Shoppers can also filter their tops according to style, from triangle to capped sleeves, and color. They may also do a similar search for bottoms and find pieces according to style, from high waist to hipster, and color.

Beachside to Poolside

The swimwear brand also has a diverse selection of one-piece suits. Certain pieces could double as resort wear for glamorous evenings by the pool. The Labyrinth, for example, features a high collar with a plunging neckline and a boa print in vivid purple. Other one-piece suits, with their floral or tropical prints, are perfect for beach fun.

Some swimsuits are also reversible, giving shoppers more style options.

The brand’s commitment to customer service is not limited to providing as many options to customers. Further easing online shopping, Revel Rey offers free domestic ground shipping on all US orders.

About Revel Rey

Revel Rey is a bold, funky, and feminine swimwear brand. The company fuses art and fashion to create one-of-a-kind, custom, and hand-painted prints. It focuses on providing women with great fitting swimwear. The brand’s eye for unique designs and love for adventure serve as the inspiration behind all the prints and swimsuits.

Any free-spirited woman will enjoy Revel Rey’s swimwear collection, which aims to bring art to life. To see more of the brand’s beautiful pieces, check out https://www.revelrey.com today.