Savor the flavor of the incredible “Golden Snitch”

Do you wish to catch the Golden Snitch? How about we give you a chance to not only catch it but also taste it. Henpecked- Eat Drink & Obey offers “Golden Snitch” a truly, inspired dessert for Harry Potter’s most ardent fans.

Revive some of your fondest childhood memories with “The Golden Snitch”, a combination of 4 different types of mousse and warm brownie paired with a special raspberry gel and enfolded caramelized chocolate elegantly into a Golden Snitch.

So, why chase the quaffle when you can taste the golden snitch and celebrate Harry Potter Day only at Henpecked.