Glion launches Master’s degree in Hospitality Business with Luxury through scholarship and Frederique Constant watch and manufacture visit

Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution with campuses in Switzerland and London is launching a scholarship competition for Indian students, in partnership with Swiss watchmaker Frederique Constant: Applicants to the new Master of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Business with Luxury Brand Management are eligible for a 25% scholarship and win a limited edition Frederique Constant watch and a full-day visit to the manufacture.

Answering a rising demand of luxury brands for hospitality talent, Glion was the first hospitality management school to launch a Luxury Brand Management specialisation for its Bachelor degree programme. Starting in September 2018, this specialisation is equally available for Master degree students.

“Frederique Constant has been setting new benchmarks through classical designs, paired with the latest innovations in watchmaking; our timepieces capture the interest of today’s and tomorrow’s customers, bringing a sense of luxury to all,” said Williams Besse, International Sales Director for the watchmaker.“Through our association with Glion, we are sharing the same vision of Swiss made innovation. Educationacts as a platform to share our expertise and knowledge in luxury watchmaking with students who wish to enter this aspirational industry.”

Designed for recent graduates or career changers who hold a Bachelor’s degree in a hospitality-related industry, theMaster of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality spans two academic semesters and an internship to prepare graduatesfor careerswith prestigious hospitality and luxury companies.

“The Swiss model of education provides a unique combination of rigorous theory with experiential learning in real-world settings. Through this approach, students gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed professionally. This preparation is one of the reasons why employers rank Glion number one worldwide for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018),” said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, the parent company of Glion. “Our partnership with Frederique Constant, a luxury brand that shares our values of excellence and innovation, will enable us to deliver additional industry insights and valuable expertise to our students, further enhancing their employability.”

For Indian applicants to the first intakes, Glion is offering a unique scholarship with a 25 per cent discount on tuition. In partnership withFrederique Constant, studentsgain behind-the-scenes access to a traditional Swiss luxury watch brand. During the manufacture visit, students witness the assembly of a calibre with a watchmaker, understand the luxury designs through product presentationsand have the opportunity to win their own Frederique Constant timepiece.

This competition is limited to students from India, an important market both in terms of luxury goods and luxury hospitality.

Entry Requirements:

• Minimum Age: 21-24 years

• Bachelor-level undergraduate degree in any subject

• Fluency in English:

o IELTS: 6.0 (minimum 5.5 in each section)

o TOEFL: Internet-based 80 or paper-based 550

o Or English native speaker/degree obtained in English

To participate in the scholarship competition, Indian students applying to the first intakes in September 2018 and February 2019 are required to submit an 800-word essay on their assessment of the opportunities and challenges of the luxury industry in India.