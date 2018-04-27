Global Molluscicides Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 3.9% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition:

Molluscicides are chemical substances or biocides developed specifically for destroying mollusks. Mollusks cause huge agricultural losses and have become a major agricultural threat. They feed both above and below the surface of the ground, on seeds, seedlings, and plants, damaging the roots, leaves, and flowers which reduce the plant growth and crop yield. Plant residues and organic manure on soil surface along with the moist conditions leads to the production of mollusks. Most commonly used molluscicides include metaldehyde, iron phosphate, niclosamide, and others.

Market Scenario:

Molluscicides help in improving agricultural productivity by killing mollusks such as shellfish, octopi, squid, snails, and slugs in the plantation. Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the molluscicides market. Moreover, limited availability of cultivable land is boosting the demand for molluscicides to increase farm productivity.

Growing acceptance of modern farming is adding fuel to the growth of molluscicides market. Owing to improve the efficiency of molluscicides, major players are investing in research and development and introducing bio molluscicides which have opened doors for the growth of global molluscicides market. However, stringent regulations on the use of molluscicides may hamper the growth of molluscicides market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.9% of molluscicides market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5251

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Molluscicides market are Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer Crop Science (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel), De Sangosse SAS (France), Amvac Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Bio based molluscicides are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the emerging market for molluscicides.

Intended Audience:

Molluscicides manufacturers

Food industry

Agriculture industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molluscicides-market-5251

Segments:

Molluscicides market is segmented on the basis of a type such as metaldehyde, iron phosphate, niclosamide, and others. Among all, the metaldehyde segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Easy availability and reasonable cost of the product is driving the growth of this segment. However, the iron phosphate is projected to gain moderate growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, molluscicides market is segmented as grains and cereals, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, ornamentals, and others. Among all, the fruits and vegetable segment is dominating the market followed by ornamentals. Growing demand for fruits and vegetables among the rising population is expected to surge the growth of this segment during the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global Molluscicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor of molluscicides. However, stringent environmental regulations in the developed economies of North America and Europe are expected to restraint market growth in these regions. Bio based molluscicides are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is observed to be the emerging market for molluscicides. India and Australia are the major contributors to the growth of molluscicides market in this region. For rest of the world, South America is projected to witness high growth owing to increasing demand for crops in this region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 3.943.9 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com