Pochampally Sarees – a Fine Display of Ethnic Art

Pochampally in Nalagonda district of Andhra Pradesh, India, is well-known for its Pochampally brand of sarees, the base fabric being cotton, silk or a combination of the two. The exquisite finish of the saree comes through the dyeing and weaving of pre-coloured threads which are dyed according to the Ikat or Ikkat technique or the tie-dye method.

The Ikkat technique involves applying bindings which resist dye penetration to the threads in pre-determined patterns and then dyeing the threads. These threads are then woven to produce the desired pattern. When several colours are used, the dyeing process on the threads is repeated for each of the colours chosen. Then the fabric is woven with the multi-coloured threads into the pattern. Within the ikkat style of dyeing are variants of single-ikkat and double-ikkat.

The tie-dye method is quite the reverse of the Ikkat style of dyeing. Here the threads are first woven and the resist bindings then applied to the fabric before dyeing it.

The painstaking efforts of the weavers in maintaining the purity of dyeing and weaving, contribute largely to the uniqueness and pleasing appearance of the sarees. Current trends see Pochampally saris with traditional designs, zari borders and elegant pallus – a must-buy for festivals, traditional functions and even corporate wear.

