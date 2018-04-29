Choice Cancer Care: Rewarded for giving quality care from NCQA

Irving, Texas, April 12, 2018 – On March 28, 2018, five locations for Choice Cancer Care passed the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) survey – the NCQA rates oncology practices that use a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP). Choice Cancer Care received the highest grade possible for its work in using collaboration, specialized techniques, and connections with patients in its treatment programs.

The survey given by the NCQA recognized Choice Cancer Care’s interactions with patients, doctors, and specialists. Passing the survey indicates that Choice Cancer Care is a top institution and ensures that all aspects of patient care at their centers are focused on the medical home – which is a medical philosophy that stresses care for the patient and is focused on quality, coordination, safety, and respect.

The recognition is received by passing these standards:

All doctors and physicians that see a patient must work together to be on the same page for the patients’ well-being.

The care must include the patient, their family, and other caregivers in dealing with creating patient-centered care and managing the patients’ conditions

Choice cancer care is no stranger to these options, as their founder Gregory Echt, has said: “The goal of Choice Cancer Care is to give each patient an individualized treatment care plan that takes into account all options and works with the patient, his or her family, and their lifestyle to achieve the best result possible.”

There are a few other standards for the PCSP program, such as identifying patient populations, planning and managing care effectively, and measuring and improving performance for the patients as they go through the process. Only one in six doctors work in a workplace recognized by NCQA’s standards and the award was given to three doctors in Choice Cancer Care this year.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.