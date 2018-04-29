FED Publishing Releases New Book, “The Millionaire Within” by Walter Wisniewski and Allison Vanaski

The Millionaire Within, by Walter Wisniewski and Allison Vanaski, will help you get out of the way of yourself when it comes to being more successful with your own money.

We would like to dedicate this book to all those who are willing to explore a new approach to life and money and become empowered to discover their own Millionaire Within! ~ Walter and Allison

Every journey must begin with a few tentative steps. Some are baby steps and some are taken in leaps and bounds. Our journey as father and daughter is a unique one, because it began with both. In our financial planning practice over the years, we discovered through our interactions with clients our meetings were not about stock market returns, but more about the behavioral aspects of finance.

This may be an investment book, but it is not about the mechanics of investing. It’s more about enriching your future by embracing your capacity to change your perspectives about money. Intelligent financial decision-making is not about money. It’s about emotions and behavior and unleashing the power that lies within you.

Authors Walter and Allison are a father-daughter financial planning team. They are owners of Arcadia Wealth Management, a fee-only wealth management firm with offices in New York City and Long Island and are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNINGTM practitioners. Walter and Allison speak frequently on the subject of behavioral finance and investing. Together they represent almost 50 years of experience in the financial industry and collaborate daily in helping their clients achieve success in all aspects of their lives.

Genre – Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Decision-Making, Investing, Finance

The Millionaire Within ISBN 9781506905136, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 80 page print book version, ISBN 9781506905129 and ISBN 9781506905112 hardcover, is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.